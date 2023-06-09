Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Kenta Izumi on Friday hinted at the possibility of submitting a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet during the current session of parliament.

By submitting the motion, the main opposition party wants to show that it is opposed to a bill to secure funds for measures to boost the country’s defense capabilities, Izumi told a news conference.

Speculation has emerged that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will respond to a no-confidence motion by dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, for a general election.