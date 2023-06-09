Parliament on Friday passed a bill to revise an immigration and refugee law that will allow authorities to deport individuals who repeatedly apply for asylum, despite objections from some opposition parties.

The Upper House enacted the law with the support of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, as well as other right-leaning opposition forces.

The law currently doesn’t allow officials to send a foreign national whose refugee status application is being processed back to their home countries and immigration authorities suspect many have abused the system by applying multiple times to remain in the nation.