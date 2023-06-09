Indonesia’s paradise island, teeming with beaches and lush rice fields, wants to refocus its tourism away from guests who tend to misbehave and instead lure talented nomads, retirees and health buffs.

The local government has deported 136 foreign visitors since the start of the year for various misconduct including indecent exposure, rowdy behavior and rule breaking, according to the Bali immigration office.

Just in the past month, a German tourist crashed a show at an Ubud temple by walking naked on stage, while a Danish woman was detained for exposing her genitals in public. A British man is facing trial after assaulting a police officer after refusing to pay his bill at a bar.