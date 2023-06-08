  • Japan's imports in April declined 4.1% from a year earlier amid falls in crude oil prices. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s current account surplus expanded 76.3% from a year earlier to ¥1.90 trillion ($13.6 billion) in April, lifted by a smaller trade deficit amid lower crude oil prices, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

The current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, remained in the black for the third consecutive month, with the goods trade deficit shrinking 83.5% to ¥113.1 billion, according to the ministry’s preliminary data.

Imports declined 4.1% from a year earlier to ¥8.34 trillion after the price of crude oil dropped 22.6% to $83.42 per barrel, the ministry said. It is the first time imports have declined in two years and three months.

