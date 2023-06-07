The central government and ruling bloc plan to extend the ongoing parliamentary session by up to around 10 days beyond June 21 to ensure the passage of controversial bills related to tighter immigration rules and increasing the defense budget, ruling lawmakers said Tuesday.

In an attempt to block a bill to revise immigration rules, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submitted a censure motion against Justice Minister Ken Saito, who is in charge of the legislation.

But the motion is expected to be voted down Wednesday in the Upper House, controlled by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito.