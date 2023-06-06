  • Smoke rises after shelling near the Ukraine-Russia border in the town of Vovchansk, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, on Monday. | REUTERS
    Smoke rises after shelling near the Ukraine-Russia border in the town of Vovchansk, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, on Monday. | REUTERS

Russia and Ukraine have reported widespread fighting along the war’s front lines as anticipation mounts over Kyiv’s long-planned counteroffensive.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said its forces defeated a large-scale Ukrainian attack in the south of Donetsk region on Sunday involving tanks and mechanized battalions. “The enemy did not achieve its objectives, it had no success,” the ministry said in a statement early Monday.

Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Malyar, said Russian officials are spreading disinformation to distract from their losses around city of Bakhmut, which is in the northeast of Donetsk region and has been the focus of heavy fighting for months.

