An increasing number of fishery operators in Japan have been hiring women as fishers in recent years amid a steady decline in the number of workers in the industry and a serious shortage of successors for fishery businesses.

Some fishery firms have been promoting their enthusiasm to hire women while numbers of female applicants are on the rise, albeit gradually.

The number of fishery industry staff who worked at sea for 30 days or more a year totaled some 129,000 in 2021, down nearly 30% from 10 years before, according to a survey by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry.