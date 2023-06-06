Senior Chinese and U.S. officials have held talks in Beijing aimed at managing their increasingly fraught relationship, with both sides characterizing the meeting as productive despite lingering concerns over escalating tensions.

The State Department said the visit to China on Monday by the top U.S. diplomat for Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, for talks with Chinese officials, including Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, saw the two sides engage in “candid and productive discussions as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and build on recent high-level diplomacy between the two countries.”

The diplomats exchanged views on the bilateral relationship, Taiwan-related issues and other matters, the State Department said, adding that U.S. officials “made clear that the United States would compete vigorously and stand up for U.S. interests and values.”