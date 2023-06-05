Singapore – Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding on simplifying procedures for joint research on defense equipment.
The signing took place at their meeting in Singapore.
Australia is the second country to have such a deal with Japan, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.
