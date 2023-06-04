  • JIJI

Digital minister Taro Kono said Sunday that there have been cases where bank accounts linked to My Number personal identification numbers for receiving public benefits being registered for payments to family members, not to the card holders.

Kono made the revelation during a television program. The cases may include those in which parents registered their bank accounts for the benefit payments to their children.

The government is asking people to register their own bank accounts for receiving public benefits.

