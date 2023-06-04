Digital minister Taro Kono said Sunday that there have been cases where bank accounts linked to My Number personal identification numbers for receiving public benefits being registered for payments to family members, not to the card holders.
Kono made the revelation during a television program. The cases may include those in which parents registered their bank accounts for the benefit payments to their children.
The government is asking people to register their own bank accounts for receiving public benefits.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.