Japan and China on Saturday agreed they will operate their defense hotline properly, amid disagreements over Taiwan and intrusions by Chinese vessels into waters near the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters after meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, in Singapore that he also expressed his “grave concerns” to Li over China and Russia’s continuous joint military activities around Japan.

The hotline between senior defense officials of Tokyo and Beijing began operating last month with the aim of building mutual trust and avoiding contingencies at sea and in the air.