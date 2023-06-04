  • Hamada Yasukazu | REUTERS
    Hamada Yasukazu | REUTERS

  • Jiji

Singapore – Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding on simplifying procedures for joint research on defense equipment.

The signing took place at their meeting in Singapore.

Australia is the second country to have such a deal with Japan, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW