  • A helicopter drops water on a hot spot as a wildfire burns in Canada's Nova Scotia province on Thursday. | NOVA SCOTIA GOVERNMENT / VIA AFP-JIJI
    A helicopter drops water on a hot spot as a wildfire burns in Canada's Nova Scotia province on Thursday. | NOVA SCOTIA GOVERNMENT / VIA AFP-JIJI

MONTREAL – Some 10,000 residents in coastal Quebec were forced to evacuate their homes on Friday as wildfires engulf more Canadian provinces, in what is emerging as one of the worst starts to the forest fire season.

The mayor of Sept-Iles, a coastal Quebec city, declared a local state of emergency on Friday, as wildfire risk led to evacuation orders in the region.

Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said Friday afternoon that he had reached out to the federal government to seek the army’s help.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW