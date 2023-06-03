Some 10,000 residents in coastal Quebec were forced to evacuate their homes on Friday as wildfires engulf more Canadian provinces, in what is emerging as one of the worst starts to the forest fire season.

The mayor of Sept-Iles, a coastal Quebec city, declared a local state of emergency on Friday, as wildfire risk led to evacuation orders in the region.

Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said Friday afternoon that he had reached out to the federal government to seek the army’s help.