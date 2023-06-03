  • U.S. President Joe Biden addresses Americans from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden told Americans on Friday in a rare Oval Office address that the debt ceiling bill passed by Congress after weeks of wrangling saved the country from “economic collapse.”

Speaking from behind the historic Resolute Desk on live television, Biden said that the deal resolving the standoff between Democrats and Republicans was a compromise where “no one got everything they wanted.”

“We averted an economic crisis and an economic collapse,” he said, adding that “the stakes could not have been higher.”

