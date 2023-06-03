The government on Friday moved forward with preliminary plans to overhaul its agricultural policy to improve the nation’s food security, including a plan to reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

The new concept governing the direction for policies on food, agriculture and rural areas was adopted at the day’s meeting of the government’s task force on measures to secure stable food supply, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishida ordered farm minister Tetsuro Nomura to create by the end of fiscal 2023 a road map toward implementing specific measures to ensure food security.