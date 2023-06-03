  • If U.S.-based OpenAI fails to take sufficient measures in response to guidance over the handling of personal information, Japanese authorities may conduct an on-site probe or impose fines. | REUTERS
The government said Friday it has issued administrative guidance to ChatGPT operator OpenAI due to its insufficient consideration of protocols to protect personal information.

The guidance, issued Thursday by the government’s Personal Information Protection Commission and based on the personal information protection law, pointed to the possibility of ChatGPT infringing on privacy by obtaining sensitive personal information without prior consent.

The commission said that it has not confirmed any specific violation of the law so far.

