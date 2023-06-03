The government said Friday it has issued administrative guidance to ChatGPT operator OpenAI due to its insufficient consideration of protocols to protect personal information.
The guidance, issued Thursday by the government’s Personal Information Protection Commission and based on the personal information protection law, pointed to the possibility of ChatGPT infringing on privacy by obtaining sensitive personal information without prior consent.
The commission said that it has not confirmed any specific violation of the law so far.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.