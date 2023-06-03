BHUBANESWAR, India – At least 207 people were killed and 900 injured when two passenger trains collided in Odisha on Friday, according to government officials in the eastern Indian state, in India’s deadliest rail accident in over a decade.
The death toll is expected to increase, state Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said in a tweet.
Sudhanshu Sarangi, the director general of the fire department in Odisha, said that 207 bodies had been recovered so far.
