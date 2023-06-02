Officials are warning of heavy rain across wide areas of Japan on Friday, including in Kyushu, Kansai and Kanto, urging residents to be on alert for flooding and mudslides.

The warnings come as the rainy season has begun in much of western and central Japan. The active rain front, as well as moist air carried by Tropical Storm Mawar as it moves through the Pacific south of Japan, have increased the risk of heavy rain in areas from Shikoku to Tokai along the Pacific coast, according to private forecaster Weathernews.

The Meteorological Agency on Friday morning issued a warning for “significantly heavy rain” in Kochi Prefecture, saying a “linear precipitation zone” capable of bringing a localized downpour was observed in the coastal area of the prefecture.