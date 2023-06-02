Japan’s birthrate fell to a record low of 1.26 in 2022, declining for the seventh straight year, according to health ministry data released Friday.
The total fertility rate — the average number of children a woman will give birth to in her lifetime — was down from 1.30 the year before and on par with a record low marked in 2005, the data showed.
The number of newborns last year was also a record low at 770,747, down 40,875 from 2021. It also marks the first time for the number of newborns to fall below 800,000.
