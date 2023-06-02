The bipartisan debt-ceiling deal that could clear Congress as soon as Thursday would stave off an imminent U.S. default, but might deliver less budget savings than Republicans have hoped for, according to nonpartisan budget analysts.

The agreement ensures that U.S. President Joe Biden will not have to grapple with another debt-ceiling showdown until after the November 2024 election.

Top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy, for his part, secured $1.3 trillion in spending cuts as part of his party’s effort to scale back government and rein in the growth of U.S. debt.