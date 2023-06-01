Toyota said Wednesday that it will start producing electric vehicles at its factory in the state of Kentucky from 2025 and will invest an additional $2.1 billion in battery production.

The Kentucky plant will be the company’s first location for producing EVs in the United States and will make three-row electric sport utility vehicles, the automaker said.

The additional investment will shore up production capacity at a new battery factory under construction in North Carolina, which will produce batteries for hybrid cars and EVs from 2025, it said.