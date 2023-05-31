Japan’s fish catch in 2022 fell 7.5% from a year earlier to a record low 3.85 million tons, government data showed Tuesday, as global warming has continued to take its toll.

The total, which includes farm-grown fish, was the lowest figure since comparable data became available in 1956 and marked a second consecutive year of decline, according to the data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The annual white paper on fisheries said the poor catch is likely to continue in the long term due to rising sea temperatures.