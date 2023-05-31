The route to and from Haneda Airport will likely take longer than expected for drivers over the next 10 days.

The Metropolitan Expressway (Shutoko)’s Route No. 1 Haneda Line will be closed until 5 a.m. on June 10 due to the complete replacement of the Daishi Bridge that links Tokyo’s Ota Ward with Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, over the Tama River — the latest phase of major renovations made to the 60-year-old expressway.

The operator of the expressway warned of traffic jams during the two-week period that started Saturday similar to those typically seen at year-end, asking people to refrain from taking the expressway especially during daytime.