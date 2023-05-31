  • A Nio car at a battery swapping station in Haikou, Hainan Province, China. | BLOOMBERG
    A Nio car at a battery swapping station in Haikou, Hainan Province, China. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

Forget about range anxiety in Hainan.

With more than 75,000 charging points, electric vehicle owners in urban areas of the tropical island in southern China are usually no more than a kilometer or two away from somewhere to power up their cars.

The extensive network is part of a plan by the provincial government to end the sale of fossil fuel cars by 2030 and have EVs and hybrids account for 45% of the island’s fleet — the first and only place in China to set such a goal. Its success could help provide a blueprint for the rest of the country to go all-electric in future.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED