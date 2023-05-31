Forget about range anxiety in Hainan.

With more than 75,000 charging points, electric vehicle owners in urban areas of the tropical island in southern China are usually no more than a kilometer or two away from somewhere to power up their cars.

The extensive network is part of a plan by the provincial government to end the sale of fossil fuel cars by 2030 and have EVs and hybrids account for 45% of the island’s fleet — the first and only place in China to set such a goal. Its success could help provide a blueprint for the rest of the country to go all-electric in future.