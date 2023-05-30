Japan’s michi no eki roadside rest stations have evolved from being simply places for drivers to take a break to becoming tourist attractions and hubs for communication and disaster management for local residents in the 30 years since the first such facilities appeared.

A total of 103 facilities were registered as the first batch of michi no eki stations on April 22, 1993. The total number of stations has since increased and stood at 1,204 as of February this year.

According to the National Michi-no-Eki Association, the facilities rack up combined sales of about ¥250 billion per year.