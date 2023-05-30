  • China in the background of the shore in Kinmen, Taiwan, in 2021. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Buffeted by earthquakes and the potential of conflict with China, Taiwan’s leaders want to accelerate plans to make the island more resilient to communications breakdowns and direct attacks on its digital infrastructure.

It could be an impossible task.

Audrey Tang, who heads Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs, says she wants the island’s $740 billion economy to be able to handle the possible collapse of all its communications in the event of an emergency by the end of next year.

