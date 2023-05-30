  • Lloyd Austin | REUTERS
    Lloyd Austin | REUTERS

  • BLOOMBERG

China declined a U.S. request for the countries’ defense chiefs to meet this week, following concerns Beijing raised over sanctions Washington imposed on its top general.

While the rejection is latest rebuff of U.S. efforts to strengthen military communications, it appears to be a setback for White House efforts to restore ties with key officials amid heightened tensions.

The U.S. had proposed in May that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meet his counterpart, Li Shangfu, in Singapore during the Shangri-La Dialogue, a marquee Asia-Pacific security gathering.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW