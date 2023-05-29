  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns to Capitol Hill in Washington on May 10. Feinstein is now surrounded by a retinue of aides at all times, who tell her how and when to vote, explain what is going on when she is confused, and shield her from the press and public. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
WASHINGTON – When Sen. Dianne Feinstein entered a hearing room this month to reclaim her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after a monthslong absence, she was accompanied by a phalanx of aides.

Two staff members settled the 89-year-old California Democrat into a chair at the dais as the assembled senators greeted their ailing colleague with a round of applause. When Feinstein spoke — during a vote on one of several of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees whose approval had awaited her return — she appeared to read from a piece of paper handed to her by a female aide seated behind her.

“I ask to be recorded as voting in person on the three nominees considered earlier, Mr. Chairman, and I vote aye now,” she said.

