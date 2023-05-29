A clinical trial in Japan for a drug to treat acute stroke sufferers has hit a snag due to surging import costs, prompting doctors to run a crowdfunding campaign to maintain the trial.

Stroke doctors such as Manabu Inoue of the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Osaka Prefecture are currently trying to get domestic approval for tenecteplase, a clot-busting drug for brain infarction, more commonly known as a stroke.

Manabu Inoue, a stroke specialist at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center | KYODO
