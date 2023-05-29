Global investors are gaming out how a tentative deal to raise the United States debt ceiling could ripple through markets, as lawmakers strive to pass the agreement through Congress before a June 5 deadline.

A deal to lift the $31.4 trillion debt limit announced by the White House and House Republicans late Saturday would avert a catastrophic U.S. default and boost overall appetite for risk, while also buoying some of the sectors that have been left behind in this year’s tech-led rally, such as cyclical stocks and small caps, investors said.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.5% in Sunday evening futures trading.