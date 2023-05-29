Beijing – China’s recent punishment of a comedy studio has sent a chill through the country’s cultural sphere — a striking reminder of the increasingly limited public space for artistic expression under leader Xi Jinping.
Authorities earlier this month fined Xiaoguo Culture Media millions of dollars and suspended their performances indefinitely after a comic made an oblique joke about the People’s Liberation Army.
Stand-up comedian Li Haoshi referenced a well-known PLA slogan when joking about watching his dogs chase a squirrel — which officials subsequently announced had “caused a bad social impact” and broken the law.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.