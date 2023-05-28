Fishing quotas will be introduced for bigeye tuna, a popular sashimi fish, in the Indian Ocean, with Japan and other major consumer countries asked to reduce their catches for resource preservation.

Under the 2024-2025 quotas set for eight economies which account for most of bigeye tuna catches in the Indian Ocean, Japan’s annual catches will be capped at 3,684 tons, down by 6% from the 2017-2021 average. The eight also include Indonesia, Taiwan and the European Union.

The Indian Ocean Tuna Commission, which comprises 30 countries and regions, agreed to introduce the quotas at its annual meeting in Mauritius May 8-12, as bigeye tuna resources have been decreasing due to the impact of purse seining, a fishing method for capturing a large amount at one time.