Over 60% of respondents to a Kyodo News poll are opposed to a possible snap election before the current parliament session scheduled through late June ends, a survey showed Sunday.

The outcome of the weekend survey comes amid speculation that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will call a snap election if his Cabinet’s approval rating improves following the Group of Seven summit meeting held in Hiroshima through May 21.

Approval and disapproval ratings for Kishida’s Cabinet changed little from April and stood at 47% and 35.9%, both rising 0.4 percentage point.