  • The tentative agreement on the debt ceiling would avert an economically destabilizing default, so long as they succeed in passing it through the narrowly divided Congress before the Treasury Department runs short of money to cover all its obligations, which it warned Friday will occur if the debt ceiling is not raised by June 5. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have reached a tentative deal to raise the federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, ending a monthslong stalemate, two source familiar with the negotiations said Saturday.

The White House and negotiators for House Republicans have reached an agreement in principle to avert a debt default, two sources familiar with the situation said.

“But, I’m not sure it’s completely settled. Might be one or two small things they need to finish. But close enough to move forward,” the second source said.

