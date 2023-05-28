U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have reached a tentative deal to raise the federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, ending a monthslong stalemate, two source familiar with the negotiations said Saturday.

“But, I’m not sure it’s completely settled. Might be one or two small things they need to finish. But close enough to move forward,” the second source said.