Industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and his U.S. counterpart Gina Raimondo on Friday agreed to boost cooperation on the development of next-generation semiconductors.

During a meeting in Detroit, they also confirmed the need to reinforce global supply chains with other partners and through multilateral engagements such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a U.S.-led economic initiative launched last year involving 14 countries in the region.

A joint statement said they will encourage semiconductor research centers of the two countries to work together in creating a road map for the development of technology and human resources associated with chips.