  • An Asiana Airlines plane upon which a passenger opened an emergency door shortly before the plane landed at Daegu Airport on Friday. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
    An Asiana Airlines plane upon which a passenger opened an emergency door shortly before the plane landed at Daegu Airport on Friday. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Seoul – A man who opened an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight in mid-air felt “suffocated” and wanted to get off quickly, South Korean police said Saturday.

The plane was carrying nearly 200 passengers as it approached the runway on Friday at Daegu International Airport, about 240 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on a domestic flight.

When the plane was around 200 meters above the ground, the man, who police said was in his 30s without providing further details, opened the exit door.

