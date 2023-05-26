A South Korean government-backed foundation said Friday it paid compensation to one of the three surviving Korean plaintiffs who won lawsuits over wartime forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule.

The Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan, which has been paying damages to other plaintiffs instead of two Japanese companies that were sued, said the person was the first plaintiff who is still alive and agreed to accept compensation by the organization.

The amount of the payment has not been made public, but it is believed to be between 200 million won ($150,800) and 290 million won, based on South Korean Supreme Court rulings on the compensation and delay damages.