A Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer will fly the Rising Sun flag when taking part in a naval drill in South Korea next week, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Friday, amid improving ties between the two Asian neighbors.

Tokyo’s decision regarding the exercise, slated to be held off Jeju Island next Wednesday, indicates that Seoul views the act of hoisting the controversial flag, perceived as a symbol of Japan’s wartime militarism, as less problematic. Japan ruled over the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

Hamada said at a news conference that the destroyer will display the flag when participating in the drill “in accordance with” the domestic legislation that requires MSDF vessels to fly the Rising Sun flag as their official ensign.