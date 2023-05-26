A son of the chief of a city assembly in central Japan was taken into custody early Friday in connection with the deaths of four people, including two policemen, after holing up in his father’s house for hours, police said.

An investigation source said the suspect is believed to be the eldest son of Masamichi Aoki, speaker of the city assembly in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture. He stayed inside the residence after allegedly stabbing a woman to death and fatally shooting two policemen with a hunting rifle nearby, the police said.

The motive for the rampage and other details remain unknown.