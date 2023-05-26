Police received an emergency call that a person had been shot in the city of Machida, western Tokyo, at around 8 p.m. Friday, with the suspect fleeing the scene.
According to investigative sources, a man is believed to have been shot in the abdomen with a handgun near JR Machida Station.
After the shooting, the assailant fled the scene and is now on the run, the sources said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.