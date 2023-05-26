  • Police near the scene of a shooting in Machida, western Tokyo, on Friday night. | KYODO
    Police near the scene of a shooting in Machida, western Tokyo, on Friday night. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Police received an emergency call that a person had been shot in the city of Machida, western Tokyo, at around 8 p.m. Friday, with the suspect fleeing the scene.

According to investigative sources, a man is believed to have been shot in the abdomen with a handgun near JR Machida Station.

After the shooting, the assailant fled the scene and is now on the run, the sources said.

