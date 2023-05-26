  • Ispace react after the company announced they lost signal from the lander | FILE PHOTO: EMPLOYEES OF ISPACE REACT AFTER THE COMPANY ANNOUNCED THEY LOST SIGNAL FROM THE LANDER IN HAKUTO-R LUNAR EXPLORATION PROGRAM ON THE MOON AT A VENUE TO WATCH ITS LANDING IN TOKYO, JAPAN, APRIL 26, 2023. REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON/FILE PHOTO
Japanese startup Ispace’s failed Hakuto-R moon landing mission last month was caused by an altitude miscalculation that meant the spacecraft ran out of fuel, the company said Friday.

Tokyo-based Ispace lost connection with the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander after the spacecraft attempted what would have been the world’s first commercial soft-landing on the moon’s surface.

The crash was the latest setback for Japan in outer space. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in March had to destroy its new medium-lift H3 rocket after it reached space, and its solid-fuel Epsilon rocket failed after launch in October.

