  Villagers welcome Eritreans deported from Ethiopia at the border village of Om Hanger 500 kilometers west of Asmara in 1998. Eritrea turns 30 this month. In the small and secretive one-party state, critics disappear into gulags and civilians are conscripted for life or forced into labor under an extreme policy of national service that has been likened to slavery. | AFP-JIJI
    Villagers welcome Eritreans deported from Ethiopia at the border village of Om Hanger 500 kilometers west of Asmara in 1998. Eritrea turns 30 this month. In the small and secretive one-party state, critics disappear into gulags and civilians are conscripted for life or forced into labor under an extreme policy of national service that has been likened to slavery. | AFP-JIJI

London – North Korea, Eritrea and Mauritania have the highest prevalence of modern slavery in the world, according to the 2023 Global Slavery Index published Wednesday, which noted a “worsening” situation globally since its last survey five years earlier.

The report said an estimated 50 million people were “living in situations of modern slavery” in 2021 — an increase of 10 million over 2016, when the problem was last measured.

The figure includes some 28 million people in forced labor and 22 million living in a forced marriage.

