    The Twitter corporate headquarters building in San Francisco. Climate researchers have been abandoning the platform as hostile climate-change denialism has surged following Elon Musk's takeover. | REUTERS

Paris – Scientists suffering from insults and mass-spam are abandoning Twitter for alternative social networks as hostile climate-change denialism surges on the platform following Elon Musk’s takeover.

Researchers have documented an explosion of hate and misinformation on Twitter since the Tesla billionaire took over in October 2022. And now experts say communicating about climate science on the social network on which many of them rely is getting harder.

Policies aimed at curbing the deadly effects of climate change are accelerating, prompting a rise in what experts identify as organized resistance by opponents of climate reform.

