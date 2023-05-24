Japan’s upcoming white paper on its aging society will include a survey showing that over 50% of people aged 65 or older in the country use the internet to gather information, sources said Tuesday.

According to a summary of the 2023 white paper obtained by Jiji Press, more and more elderly people are using the internet to search for information on medical institutions and health disorders. The white paper is expected to be adopted in June at the earliest.

In the summary, the government noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed elderly people’s attitudes toward information devices, as people have had fewer opportunities to interact with others in person.