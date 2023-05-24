Goldman Sachs Group has made Japan’s leading taxi-hailing provider, Go, a unicorn with its biggest startup investment in the country.

Tokyo-based Go was valued at ¥135 billion ($1 billion) in its latest fundraising round, which will bankroll aggressive acquisition forays and an initial public offering in the near future, according to President Hiroshi Nakajima.

The taxi app operator landed ¥10 billion from the Wall Street titan after pitching itself directly to financial institutions. It also secured a ¥3 billion loan line from MUFG Bank as well as a ¥1 billion line of credit from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.