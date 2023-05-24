Recent satellite imagery has shown an “unusual” level of aircraft maintenance at North Korea’s main airport, a monitoring group said, a possible sign Pyongyang is moving to resume international flights.

North Korea has effectively sealed its borders since early 2020 as part of its drive to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, with all flights cancelled.

It has resumed some cross-border trade with China by train, and recently allowed Beijing’s new ambassador to Pyongyang into the country, but has not yet resumed regular international travel.