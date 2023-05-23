Japan has filed its candidacy for a vote to join the U.N. Security Council as a nonpermanent member for a two-year term starting 2032, the top government spokesman said Tuesday.

In January this year, the country began its current stint as a nonpermanent member of the 15-member council, a post it has served a record 12 times, with intervals of two to six years between each stint. But it will not assume a seat again until 2031, as India and Indonesia have declared their candidacies for earlier terms.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said during a news conference that Tokyo completed procedures for registering its candidacy on May 16. If elected, Japan will take a nonpermanent seat for the 13th time since it joined the United Nations in 1956.