  • 'Quad' leaders — U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian leader Narendra Modi — pose for a photo ahead of a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima on Saturday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    "Quad" leaders — U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian leader Narendra Modi — pose for a photo ahead of a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima on Saturday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Hiroshima – Leaders of “the Quad” grouping of nations on Saturday unveiled a new set of measures to enhance connectivity and infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, while also stressing the need for maintaining a region “free from coercion” — a veiled swipe at China.

“We seek a region where no country dominates and no country is dominated — one where all countries are free from coercion, and can exercise their agency to determine their futures,” the leaders of Australia, Japan, India and the United States said in a joint statement issued on the sidelines of the Hiroshima Group of Seven summit.

Among the new initiatives are partnerships to bolster health security, moves to strengthen undersea cable networks, an infrastructure fellowship program and the planned deployment of the first Open Radio Access Network (RAN) to the Pacific.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW