  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol prepare to hold talks at the Presidential Office in Seoul on Sunday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

SEOUL – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday called for North Korea to cease ballistic missile tests after he visited the fortified border between North and South Korea ahead of a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul.

Scholz, who is visiting South Korea after attending the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima called the missile tests a sign of a “still dangerous situation” on the Korean peninsula.

“This is a threat to peace and security in this region,” he said at a military base after a visit to the Demilitarized Zone separating the Koreas.

