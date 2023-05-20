Women are a rare sight in Japanese politics, but 20-year-old Rinka Saito is determined to run for office one day because “you can’t have true democracy without diversity.”

She is one of a small group of young women being offered mentoring and money to help them break into a political scene that remains utterly dominated by men.

Once elected, female leaders in Japan face a tough environment, describing sexual harassment, chauvinist habits and ingrained views of government as a man’s world.